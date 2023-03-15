MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after buying an additional 497,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

NYSE MP opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.80. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

