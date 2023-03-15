First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem makes up 1.3% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.4 %

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Stories

