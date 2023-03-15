Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

