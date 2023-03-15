Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,501 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.3% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

T stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

