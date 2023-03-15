Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

