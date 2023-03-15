Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus accounts for about 1.4% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Dada Nexus worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,813,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 891,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 292,280 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.56. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

