Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.