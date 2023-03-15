National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $70,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.