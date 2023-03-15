Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WILLIAM ALLAN Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

