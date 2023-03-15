Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus comprises about 1.4% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DADA. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $6,813,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 893.2% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DADA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

DADA stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.56. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

