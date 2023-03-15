Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 800 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.4% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %
BMY stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
