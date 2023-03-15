National Pension Service Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,232 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292,411 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Palo Alto Networks worth $71,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.07. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,515.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $27,379,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.