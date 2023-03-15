Future Fund LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Future Fund LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises 0.6% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.20.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.