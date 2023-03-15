Future Fund LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

