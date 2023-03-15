National Pension Service Purchases 14,925 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of MetLife worth $73,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

