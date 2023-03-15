Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.4% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

BMY stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

