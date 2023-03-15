Future Fund LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

