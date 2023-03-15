Future Fund LLC Buys Shares of 7,769 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

