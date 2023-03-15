Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $70,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.25.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

