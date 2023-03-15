Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is Future Fund LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Future Fund LLC cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ENPH opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.20.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

