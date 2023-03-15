National Pension Service Buys 10,883 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $72,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PH opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

