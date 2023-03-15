Future Fund LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Wolfspeed accounts for approximately 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

