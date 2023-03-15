Future Fund LLC Makes New Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Wolfspeed accounts for about 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 226,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 120,617 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.