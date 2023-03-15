Future Fund LLC Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Future Fund LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of PWR stock opened at $159.74 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Get Rating

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

