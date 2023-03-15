Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC lessened its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Celsius accounts for about 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Celsius by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in Celsius by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Celsius by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CELH. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

