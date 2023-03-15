Future Fund LLC Lowers Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Future Fund LLC cut its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Celsius comprises about 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.