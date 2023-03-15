Future Fund LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Future Fund LLC lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for 0.6% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $205.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.80 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.