Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC lessened its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Green Plains comprises 0.6% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after buying an additional 1,181,259 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $29,772,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Green Plains by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,322,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,092,000 after buying an additional 986,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.