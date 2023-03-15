National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,909 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Fortinet worth $74,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

