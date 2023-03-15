Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $74,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after acquiring an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $428.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.