National Pension Service Purchases 12,035 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $75,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

