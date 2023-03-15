National Pension Service Acquires 102,587 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102,587 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $76,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

