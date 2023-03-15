National Pension Service Has $79.35 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $79,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,442,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.43 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

