National Pension Service Acquires 77,390 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,390 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $86,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

