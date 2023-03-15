National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Progressive worth $97,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Progressive by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 120.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

