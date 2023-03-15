HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $91,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $250.69 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

