National Pension Service Acquires 63,719 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,719 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Dominion Energy worth $89,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

