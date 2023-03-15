National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.25% of Devon Energy worth $101,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

