National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,806 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $115,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

