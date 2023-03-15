National Pension Service Purchases 756 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Humana were worth $99,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $481.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.59. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,258 shares of company stock worth $17,772,482. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

