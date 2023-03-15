National Pension Service Purchases 13,321 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Stryker worth $101,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Stryker Trading Up 3.4 %

SYK stock opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.