Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,868 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $103,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

