National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

National Pension Service increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $102,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $131.15 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.18.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

