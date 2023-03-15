CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 32,109 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,109 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.15% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $151,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $61.62.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

