CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.