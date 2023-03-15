CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance
Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43.
Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.
Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares
In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.