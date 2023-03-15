CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 16,000 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.61% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1,031.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $610.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

