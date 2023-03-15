CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

CHK stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

