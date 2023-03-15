ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Raises Dividend to $6.40 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 6.40 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 111.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance
Shares of ZIM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $91.23.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
