iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.34% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.81. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

