Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.08. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

